MINOT, N.D. — What was already forecast to be the second-highest amount of runoff into the Missouri River system in 121 years has increased once again, the Minot Daily News reported.
In their August forecast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has revised the amount of water expected to enter the Missouri River system this year to 52.9 million acre feet, an increase of 3 million acre feet from the July 1 outlook.
“Runoff remained particularly high in the reaches from Garrison Dam in North Dakota to Sioux City, Iowa, which ranged between three to seven times average,” the Corps said in a statement regarding July rainfall.
The Corps’ July outlook projected an end-of-August elevation of 1,846.8 feet for Lake Sakakawea. The August outlook shows an increase to 1,848 feet. By the end of December, Lake Sakakawea should drop to 1,839.5 feet and meet the end-of-February 2020 goal of 1,837.5 feet, the Corps said.
Lake Sakakawea remains the only one of the upper big three reservoirs that is within its prescribed “exclusive flood control” zone. Sakakawea stood at 1,851.24 feet Wednesday, Aug. 7. The reservoir’s exclusive flood control zone is 1,850-1,854 feet, which is spillway level.