A send-off party for Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Olivia Rossland, was held at the Old Armory on Tuesday so the public could show their support as Rossland prepares to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas later this month.

The entire room was filled with guests excited to hear about Rossland’s preparations and to view her selected competition wardrobe for the first time. Miss North Dakota, Sidni Kast, was there to emcee the event and to remind guests not to take photos of Rossland in any of her competition wardrobe pieces, as this is something that should be a surprise to everyone at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. During the showcase, many claps and gasps were heard as the audience members gave Rossland their seal of approval on her choices for interview apparel, talent costume, and evening wear gown.



