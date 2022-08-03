A send-off party for Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen, Olivia Rossland, was held at the Old Armory on Tuesday so the public could show their support as Rossland prepares to compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition in Dallas, Texas later this month.
The entire room was filled with guests excited to hear about Rossland’s preparations and to view her selected competition wardrobe for the first time. Miss North Dakota, Sidni Kast, was there to emcee the event and to remind guests not to take photos of Rossland in any of her competition wardrobe pieces, as this is something that should be a surprise to everyone at the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen competition. During the showcase, many claps and gasps were heard as the audience members gave Rossland their seal of approval on her choices for interview apparel, talent costume, and evening wear gown.
Dancers who were once taught by Rossland at Williston’s Studio 89 Dance Company took to the stage to perform their winning Nationals competition number. The girls were all very excited to be there to cheer on their former teacher.
Rossland also showed her talent, dancing, for the attendees sporting her chosen competition talent costume.
Funds were raised via a silent auction and free will offering for Rossland’s competition and travel expenses during her service year. Cards for guests to write words of encouragement were also completed so Rossland could look at them during the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition to remind her of the love she has back home in Williston.
Prior to being crowned Miss ND’s Outstanding Teen, Rossland, who is from Williston, was Miss BisMan’s Outstanding Teen.
Rossland, the daughter of Kyle and Tammy Rossland of Williston, is a 2022 graduate of Williston High School and is entering her freshman year at the University of North Dakota. Her Social Impact Initiative is “Journal Your Journey, Writing to Heal,” inspiring youth and adults to journal during stressful times of life to help get through both hard times and happy times.
On Aug. 7, Rossland will travel to Dallas to begin preliminary competition for the Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Competition. She will compete, along with 51 other national finalists, for scholarship funds and the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. The final night of competition, Friday, August 12 will be live-streamed. Information on the live-stream can be found at the Miss North Dakota’s Outstanding Teen Facebook page.