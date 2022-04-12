With only two months left to wear the crown and sash, Miss North Dakota- Reyna Bergstrom, spent the last week in Williston visiting local schools and connecting with the community.
With a packed schedule filled with speaking to elementary and middle school students, and mingling at the Williston Home and Garden Show, Bergstrom explained “this is all part of the job”. Her main focus when speaking to youth is to be a positive role model, and to show them that “she’s a real human too, with her own challenges and struggles”. Having these conversations with kids is Bergstrom’s favorite part of being Miss North Dakota.
Another focus of Bergstrom when travelling and speaking to people is to spread awareness about her chosen social impact initiative, The Influencer Era: Impact Beyond the Screen.
“Tech and social media are wonderful tools, but dangerous when it displaces real life interaction.”
Bergstrom explains that social media shows only the highlights of someone’s life, which can lead to the comparison game, feelings of loneliness, and depression.
“I just want to be real with people”, Bergstrom explains that she struggles with all these same feelings too which is why this issue is so close to her heart.
The last ten months have been spent travelling not only the state of North Dakota, but the entire country. Bergstrom spent time in Connecticut competing in the Miss America competition and in Florida supporting North Dakota’s Miss Outstanding Teen, Emma Tong who was competing in the Miss America Outstanding Teen competition. Bergstrom says that returning to Williston is always special to her, not only because it is where she won her crown, but because there is always such a strong sense of community and rallying behind the entire Miss North Dakota organization.
In preparation for the upcoming Miss North Dakota pageant on June 11, Bergstrom has reflected on how this journey has changed her. Honing her communication skills, learning how to take initiative, being innovative in marketing tactics, and learning how to ask for help are just some of the top ways being Miss North Dakota has helped her grow. Bergstrom reflects on when she started competing in the pageant, she was mostly interested in the scholarships and professional development opportunities but has since learned there is so much more involved.
On June 11 at Bakken Elementary School, Bergstrom will perform on stage amongst other past Miss North Dakotas, local dance companies, and current competitors. Her main job is to support and pass along knowledge and advice. “Don’t give up” is a huge message Bergstrom wants to pass along, she reminded us that she competed in the pageant a total of four times before earning her title. There are also certain qualities that Bergstrom hopes the next Miss North Dakota embodies including, being a good role model for children, great communication skills, love of service, and humble confidence.
She also explained that the next Miss North Dakota must be independent, as there is a lot of time spent “just you and the car, travelling from place to place”. At the same time, the next title holder must be willing to ask for help, realize she is not a burden, and that people are eager to help.
The upcoming Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition will be held at Bakken Elementary School on June, 2022, and is open to the public.