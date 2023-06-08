Miss ND 1

Reyna Bergstrom Asheim, left, emcee, on stage with a Miss North Dakota 2023 contestant.

 Eric Gill | Williston Herald

The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition debuted in Williston Thursday night, with the first of two preliminary showcases held at Bakken Auditorium.

A total of 17 women between 18–23 answered questions, offered performances and demonstrated their poise before several judges.



