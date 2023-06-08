The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Competition debuted in Williston Thursday night, with the first of two preliminary showcases held at Bakken Auditorium.
A total of 17 women between 18–23 answered questions, offered performances and demonstrated their poise before several judges.
The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Foundation is affiliated with Miss America, a non-profit organization. The next Miss America will receive a $50,000 scholarship award, with the first runner-up receiving a $25,00 award.
Miss North Dakota 2023 will receive a $10,000 cash scholarship.
The first preliminary event opened with a traditional rendition of the National Anthem. It was followed by the opening "line-up" of contestants, who dazzled everyone with an impressive dance routine.
Emcee Reyna Bergstrom Asheim, Miss North Dakota 2021, welcomed everyone in attendance at the nearly full Williston Basin School District #7 auditorium.
Bergstrom Asheim introduced the judges, some of whom are former Miss North Dakota finalists.
The preliminary showcases on Wednesday and Thursday were divided into groups, with about half the contestants participating in the On-stage Conversation competition on Wednesday and half scheduled to do so on Thursday.
Bergstrom Asheim explained that, prior to Wednesday's On-stage Conversation competition, participants had spent 10 minutes with judges in private interviews.
After giving opening statements, each of the first seven Conversation contestants answered a question from the emcee about their respective selected community oriented projects.
Projects ranged from battling Food Insecurity and supporting Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) courses in N.D. schools, to contending with the challenges of social media trends and promoting Beautiful Inside and Out (BIO) in the state.
Brooke Wetzstein, Miss Williston 2023, participated in Wednesday's On-stage Conversation competition. She discussed building a prosperous tomorrow for today's youth.
"We can talk to children and talk about the future generation," said Wetzstein, who received a scholarship on Wednesday for Women in Business.
A Business major at Colorado Christian College, Wetzstein is focused on dance and plans to "work nationally as a professional choreographer," according to her published statements.
Contestants were also assigned to groups to perform in the Talent/HerStory and Health & Fitness competitions. Nu Group contestants offered talent performances on Wednesday (Delta Group contestants will showcase their talents on Thursday night).
The same schedule was set for the Health & Fitness Competition, only reversed. Those women who performed in the Health & Fitness Competition on Wednesday were scheduled to showcase their talents on Thursday night.