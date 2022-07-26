Greggmar Swift
Provided

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Beavers are pleased to announce the addition of a former Olympian as the new head of the Minot State track and field programs.

Minot State’s Director of Athletics Kevin Forde welcomes former Olympic hurdler Greggmar Swift as the new head coach of the Beaver men’s and women’s track and field programs.



Tags

Load comments