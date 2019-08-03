Minot's mail problems being delivered to Washington

MINOT — Mail complaints, including theft and tampering, have led a Ward County commissioner to share complaints about the U.S. Postal Service with North Dakota’s congressional delegation.
Those issues have reinforced Alan Walter’s own concerns about the reliability of the mail and led him recently to send a packet of information, highlighting some of the troubles, to Washington.
“I’m looking for them to make some changes in their operation,” Walter said. “Hopefully, the congressional delegation sees that there is a problem and can put a little grease on the skids to get it moving.”
Among responses he received and included in the packet were those of the wife of a former commander at Minot Air Force Base, recounting the many instances of mail theft that occurred from 2016 to 2018.
Families and airmen on base failed to receive mail with gift cards and some had deliveries that had been tampered with and items stolen.
Another respondent reported receiving overdue notices regarding bills that never arrived, sending payments that never arrived and having incoming mail misdirected to other addresses. Other respondents spoke of not getting regular rural carrier service or having mail sit in a post office for days before it moves to delivery.
Walter said Ward County has had mail returned to sender two or three years after being posted, he said.
“I’ve talked with businesses that have had the same thing. They sent out bills to their customers, and three years later, they get it back as undeliverable, and they still have the customer today at the same address,” he said.
He wrote in his letter to the congressional delegation, “I don’t believe all of these problems are a result of the employees of the Postal Service, but rather the system that has been developed by the Postal System.”
He would like to see mail processed in Minot and not sent to Bismarck for screening before coming back to Minot.
The Postal Service has stated the machine used to scan mail for security purposes is too expensive for the volume of mail handled in Minot and too large to fit in the existing post office. Still, Walter says it makes no sense to ship Minot’s mail to Bismarck and back or Williston’s mail to Bismarck and Minot then back.
“I am hoping that we can get the postmark back here,” Walter said. “This is affecting everybody in the region.”