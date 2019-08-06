FARGO — Tammy Miller has come a long way from a childhood in small-town North Dakota, helping out in her family’s general store, later working as a certified public accountant, starting a career at Border States Electric here, and eventually, becoming its chief executive officer.
In eight months, however, she leaves the private sector for a different venture — employment with the state of North Dakota as Gov. Doug Burgum’s next chief operating officer, or COO.
Burgum named Miller for the post in mid-June, prompting some to wonder whether the highly-successful CEOs, former and current, could work together without butting heads, and whether this move was designed to be a springboard for a future political career for Miller.
On Thursday, Aug. 1, reporters sat down with the outgoing chief executive and spoke with Burgum the next day about those speculations and Miller’s new role with the state.
Miller, 59, and married with no children, grew up in Brocket, about 40 miles northeast of Devils Lake.
She, along with her two brothers and one sister, attended high school in nearby Lakota.
In small towns, where students often sign up for multiple activities in order to fill teams, Miller took part in cheerleading, track, basketball, band and choir.
“Our parents were excited when we all got our driver’s licenses and could go from Brocket to Lakota on our own,” she said, laughing.
Miller graduated with a class of just over 40 students.
She attended Minnesota State University Moorhead and received a degree in accounting, working as a CPA for eight years. In 1991, she was hired as an accounting manager at Border States.
On advice from a boss there, she went back to school for a master’s in business administration.
After working her way up the ladder, Miller was chosen to lead Border States in 2006.
The employee-owned business will finish 2019 with $2.5 billion in annual sales, she said, compared with $485 million when she became CEO and $60 million when she started nearly 30 years ago.
“It’s amazing what we’ve done together as a team for our customers and then for our employee owners,” Miller said.
Miller prepared to retire from Border States in spring 2020, with a succession plan having been laid out for several years.
With the company ready, it was time to think about herself.
“What am I going to do in the next chapter?” she wondered.
She’d spoken with Burgum before about possible opportunities, but things didn’t sync up. This one, she said, was a product of conversations through “mutual networks.”
Timing, however, was still a problem.
Outgoing COO Jodi Uecker planned to retire in June of this year, and Miller wasn’t available until April 1, 2020. Uecker later agreed to stay on part-time to help with the transition.
“Once we were able to bridge that, it was really an exciting opportunity that was easy to say yes to,” Miller said, adding that she appreciates being able to learn from Uecker instead of starting from scratch.
Miller said she’s not concerned about taking a government job without having worked in the public sector before.
“I don’t have that experience, but sometimes that fresh look is good, too, for a new position,” she said.
Burgum said he wants Miller to help change state government from an entity with “banking hours” that deals with a lot of paper, to an all-online system that’s highly accessible and responsive, on a 24/7 basis.
“There’s just years’ worth of work ahead of us to continue to catch up with the evolution that’s occurring, and that’s a big part of what this job is going to be about,” Burgum said.
Accomplishing that will require “breaking down silos” between the state’s many government departments.
Miller said that reinvention of government, one of the governor’s five strategic initiatives for the state, will be a good fit with her technology, leadership training and succession planning skills.
“I mean, I have a ton of experience in those areas, and I think I will be able to bring that to the governor’s office,” she said.
Asked whether they foresee any issues with two strong executives both wanting to call the shots, neither Burgum nor Miller said they were concerned.
Burgum said any good CEO doesn’t make arbitrary decisions, but takes all stakeholders’ interests into account.
“The ones that are successful, like she is, are really good at listening and they’re really good at balancing all these inputs that come in, so I think that’s going to set her up for tremendous success,” Burgum said.
Miller considered challenging then-Sen. Heidi Heitkamp during the 2018 election, but opted against it due to “timing.” Republican Kevin Cramer ultimately ousted the Democratic incumbent.
Asked whether this new government job for Miller might be a precursor to a career in politics, Burgum said it’s not something that came up in their conversations.
Miller said it’s too soon to tell if a run for office is in her future.
“I have such a big job ahead and it will be a new position, so I’m just really focused on figuring that out and doing a good job there,” she said.
Current Border States President David White will become CEO April 1, after Miller leaves.
With her new job based in Bismarck, Miller will look for a townhouse or condo there, but she and her husband plan to keep their home in Fargo.
The timing is right for her to leave Border States, she said, but it won’t be easy.
“I’ve told a lot of my coworkers, it’s like sending your child off to college. I mean, this has been my baby for a long time,” Miller said.