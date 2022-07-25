Purchase Access

Supply chain disruptions in the region eased in June, but supply managers in nine Midwest and Plains states including North Dakota remained pessimistic about the economy.

The business confidence index of Creighton University's Mid-America Business Conditions survey for June plummeted to its lowest level since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic more than two years ago. Supply managers on average assessed the likelihood of a recession in the next 12 months at 68.9%.



