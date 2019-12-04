WAHPETON, N.D. — A man was airlifted to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries Tuesday night, Dec. 3, after the camper he was inside of exploded, the Richland County Sheriff's Office reported.
At 6:36 p.m., emergency responders were dispatched to a call of a camper explosion near Wahpeton, the sheriff's office said.
A man was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Breckenridge, Minn., and then airlifted to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
The explosion is under investigation by the North Dakota Fire Marshal's Office.