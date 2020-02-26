A man shot and killed by Bismarck police in January did not fire at officers as authorities initially reported, though he did point a handgun at them, justifying the use of deadly force, an investigation concluded.
Cody Carnes, 30, of Bismarck, also had a handful of encounters with police in the two weeks leading up to his death that were tied to alleged drug use, mental health issues and threats against law enforcement, a prosecutor’s report indicates.
Tactical officers armed with an arrest warrant for terrorizing shot and killed Carnes on Jan. 10 in a condominium at 139 Riverside Park Road. More than 20 officers had responded to the scene after separate calls the previous evening from Carnes’ mother, a delivery worker and a neighbor, all of whom reported erratic behavior by Carnes and threats he made involving guns and a bomb.
Police in a public statement following the incident said that during a standoff, Carnes was “shooting outside a window,” and that “officers observed the subject in a second-floor window with a pistol, shooting out of the window.” The statement said “SWAT officers responded to the threat by shooting back at the subject.”
Police Sgt. Dustin Miller and Detective Lance Allerdings were placed on standard administrative leave while the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation looked into the incident. Burleigh County State's Attorney Julie Lawyer, who reviewed the case for possible criminal charges, issued a public statement Monday saying the shooting was justified and that the officers had been cleared of wrongdoing.
Her statement referenced Carnes “pointing a gun at officers” but had no reference to him pulling the trigger. She confirmed to the Tribune on Tuesday that “no shots were fired at officers.”
A report that Lawyer sent to Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch, which the Tribune obtained, stated that one of the two firing officers “believed he saw and heard Carnes fire a round from the handgun and returned fire,” but that the other officer “stated he did not believe that Carnes had fired the handgun.”
Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said in an interview that Carnes had fired his gun at least twice inside his apartment, and Draovitch said police-shot video at the scene shows “there is absolutely no doubt that he was pointing a handgun at our officers,” justifying the use of force by officers defending themselves.
At the time police issued the Jan. 10 statement saying Carnes had shot at officers, “everybody was under the impression that he fired at officers,” Draovitch said. One reason was that bullets fired by police created holes in the window right where Carnes was pointing his gun, Stugelmeyer said.
Draovitch said that the first five times he watched police-shot video of the encounter he also thought Carnes had fired at officers, and said “there was definitely some confusion.”
Allerdings has more than 10 years of police service and Miller more than 11 years, according to Lawyer. They both have been put back on regular duty. Neither officer has been involved in a previous shooting incident, and both “have numerous letters of accomplishment and commendation,” said Lt. Luke Gardiner, a department spokesman.
Draovitch in a statement on Monday said the officers “did exactly what they were trained to do in the fluid and dynamic circumstances surrounding this call.”
Lawyer’s report to Draovitch details several encounters police had with Carnes between Dec. 28 and Jan. 9.
On Dec. 28, Carnes’ mother called police reporting that he might be abusing prescription medication and was talking about the “feds” hacking his phone and following him. “Officers felt Carnes did not meet the criteria for an emergency commitment at that time,” Lawyer wrote.
The next day, Carnes’ neighbor contacted authorities, saying Carnes had been yelling and screaming inside his home and threatening to kill police. Officers who responded ultimately took him to the hospital at his request. He stated at the hospital that he had been using cocaine, and he was admitted on a mental health hold, according to Lawyer.
On Jan. 7, Carnes’ mother called police again, saying her son was barricaded in his room and claiming to have guns. He made no threats to responding officers or to himself, and no further action was taken.
On Jan. 9, Carnes’ mother reported that he had locked her out of the house, was claiming to have guns and insinuating that he would shoot any responding officers. The same night, a delivery worker said Carnes displayed a handgun and told him he needed a federal warrant to enter the home, but relaxed when the worker identified himself.
Later that night, a neighbor called reporting that she could hear sawing coming from Carnes’ residence and that he was saying “I’m making a bomb.” Authorities then obtained the search warrant for terrorizing.
After Carnes was killed, officers found only a 9 mm handgun in his residence, and no bomb or bomb-making materials, according to Gardiner.
Carnes’ autopsy indicated he tested positive for several types of opioids, according to Lawyer’s report. Carnes’ mother had told police that her son had become addicted to prescription pain medication due to a back injury and that she believed he had begun using “hard drugs” because he was paranoid and experiencing hallucinations.
“Based on the amount of drugs in his system, the paranoid and threatening behaviors Carnes had been engaging in within the weeks leading up to the incident, and Carnes pointing a gun at officers outside his window, I find that the officers’ shooting of Carnes was justifiable,” Lawyer said to conclude her report. “No criminal charges are warranted in this matter.”
(Reporter Travis Svihovec contributed to this story).