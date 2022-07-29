Purchase Access

North Dakota Attorney General Drew H. Wrigley announced today the North Dakota Lottery contributed $6.7 million to the state during fiscal year 2022. The Lottery provided $5.6 million to the state’s general fund, $800,000 to the Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant Fund, and $320,000 to the Compulsive Gambling Prevention and Treatment Fund, which helps train compulsive gambling counselors. Similar transfers are anticipated in the second year of the state’s two-year budget cycle. 

“While many North Dakotans think of the Lottery as a fun opportunity to win, the Lottery also brings value to North Dakota by supporting state government,” said Attorney General Wrigley. “This benefits all who live in, work in, and visit our great state.” 



