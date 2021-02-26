While a bill inspired by local troubles to pass a school construction bond failed, other important bills have survived through the Legislature's crossover deadline.
Rep. David Richter, R-Williston, sponsored House Bill 1350, which would have lowered the threshold for passing a school construction bond from 60% to 57% or 55%, depending on size. That bill failed on Feb. 1.
"We knew going in that was going to be a massive struggle," Richter told the Williston Herald. "We did the committee hearing on it. I think there was a good job done on it. We had the school boards, we had NDCEL. We had superintendents from other communities."
Because 60% has long been what's required to pass a bond, lawmakers were not interested in changing it.
"It's just the mood for changing it was just not there," Richter said. "And there was some empathy and some understanding."
Still, Richter thinks the change would have benefited communities like Williston because of how close most bond votes have been in recent years.
"There's a lot of bonds that have passed with 61, 62%," he said. "There's a lot of bonds that have failure, with 57, 58%. So, you know, very seldom do you see a bond that comes through 75, 80%. But you know there's places squeaking by."
One bill that passed will help in the region — HB 1431, an $800 million bonding bill that sets aside money for the Western Area Water Supply Authority as well for a career and technical education facility in Watford City.
Other, smaller projects, would be approved individually, which should help cities, townships and school districts handle projects.
"The idea that we have to have the money before we do the project leaves us so far behind in projects," Richter said. With a bonding bill you can you can bond for a million dollars and do the project. All the information that they show is that cost in construction inflates over the years."
Much of the bill covers major water and flood control projects. That will let the state fund other projects more quickly.
"Paying those off and bonding for them, what that does is it frees up all that money that would go into them for the other water projects that are needed around the state, which are in some cases quite a bit smaller," Richter said.
Other bills Richter is excited about focus on agriculture — he is a member of the House Agriculture Committee.
"There's a bill that we look at in ag next week on animal production, large animal production," Richter said. "North Dakota leads that leads the nation in so many agricultural categories, and in animal production, we are down towards the bottom. So there's a real interest in trying to do some things to promote more animal production in the state."
Another ag bill that's being considered by the Senate and passed the House on Feb. 24 would create an agriculture innovation fund.
Rep. Bernie Satrom introduced HB 1475, which had some of the funding it allocated cut in an amendment.
"It creates a fund that if you want to do value added agriculture projects, you can you can go to this fund and get seed money to start your project," Richter said. "If you're a North Dakota resident and it's predominantly North Dakota products, but it has to be value added to agriculture."
That bill was OK'd by the House just before the crossover, and will be taken up by the Senate in the second half of the session.