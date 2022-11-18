Gerald VandeWalle
Tom Stromme

North Dakota’s longest-serving Supreme Court justice will retire Jan. 31 due to declining health including nerve, eye and heart issues.

Gov. Doug Burgum on Friday announced Justice Gerald VandeWalle’s pending retirement. VandeWalle had notified Burgum on Thursday of his intent to retire. His letter said “recent health challenges have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue.”



Tags

Load comments