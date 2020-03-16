Local nonprofits to aid census efforts in Bismarck

Bismarck is partnering with local nonprofits to get residents in underserved communities counted in the 2020 census, particularly the homeless, Native Americans and children under 5 years old.
Measures to get Bismarck residents counted also include a competition for pizza, census information on utility bills, posters downtown and banner advertisements in Kirkwood Mall.
Area residents this week started to receive a census form in their mail. The North Dakota Area Census Office in Bismarck has hired more than 1,000 census takers, according to U.S. Census Bureau spokesman Mark Dickerson.
It’s important for North Dakota’s capital city to make sure residents aren’t undercounted, said Will Hutchings, a city planner who also heads Bismarck’s complete count committee. He cited how North Dakota officials estimate the state will lose about $19,000 over the next 10 years for every person who isn’t counted.
That impacts everything from transit funding to road funding to house and food stamp programs, according to Hutchings.
He added that private businesses sometimes use census data to decide whether to open a new location.
“And so if those numbers aren’t accurate that could affect a new business deciding whether or not they want to open business here in Bismarck,” he said.
The homeless
Bismarck is partnering with the nonprofit Missouri Valley Coalition for Homeless People to find locations where the homeless live to ensure they are counted. The city wants the homeless to understand they can still participate in the census without an apartment lease.
“You are still supposed to fill out your census for the place where you are living,” Hutchings said.
Also, the U.S. Census Bureau is prohibited from sharing information people provide to their landlord, or another federal or local agency, he said.
“So that they can’t be penalized if, say, there’s more than two people living on a lease for only one person,” Hutchings said.
Mark Heinert, director of the Missouri Valley Coalition of Homeless People, said members also will help homeless people enrolled in programs fill out the surveys.
Native Americans
North Dakota missed out on $17.5 million in federal funds from undercounting Native Americans living on reservations in the 2010 census, according to a presentation from the North Dakota Census 2020 Complete Count Task Force.
The city has partnered with the Native American Development Center to ensure the population living in Bismarck isn't undercounted this time.
The center informed Native Americans in February on how they can apply to become an enumerator, workers who go door to door to follow up with people who do not submit an online or paper census form. About 20 people turned up to the event, said Lorraine Davis, the center's president and chief executive officer.
The cultural center also will decorate its transportation services with a vehicle wrap encouraging community members to participate in the 2020 census, Davis said. The center also plans to host a traditional Native American community meal that will include a workshop to encourage Native Americans to participate in the census. The event will take place March 27 at the cultural center.
“This would be more about what it means to sign up and take the U.S. census survey, and try to solicit that interest for folks to feel safe to take the survey,” Davis said. “That’s just part of our culture, to do a lot more with community feeds. And so by doing that, it’s a way to get folks to come together in that harmonious way, but then also for us to share while they’re eating about the survey, what it does and what it means if you take it.”
City efforts
North Dakota missed out on $16 million in federal funds from undercounting children age 4 years old and under in the 2010 census, according to a presentation from the North Dakota Census 2020 Complete Count Task Force. Bismarck Public Schools Community Relations Director Renae Walker said the school district has distributed fliers and emails to daycare centers and preschools in the city to remind parents to count their children.
The Bismarck-Burleigh Complete Count Committee formed in May 2019. It is made up of representatives from organizations working directly with undercounted populations and has been meeting every month to “discuss strategies” to get people involved in the census, Hutchings said.
The city has included inserts in Burleigh County residents’ tax statements telling them to expect invitations to complete the 2020 census. The complete count committee also will place banners inside Kirkwood Mall, along with floor decals telling people to take part in the census.
The census takes place every 10 years. During the 2010 census, Bismarck was a top city in participation.
There’s always room for improvement, though, Hutchings said, particularly in three areas in central Bismarck, close to downtown. There, self-response rates were in the 70% range, according to a map posted on the city’s website. The city plans to improve those numbers by placing census 2020 posters downtown.
Bismarck also will participate in the North Dakota League of Cities’ “Census Craziness Tournament,” which will take place from March 12 to May 9. The tournament will feature 16 of North Dakota's largest cities in a bracket contest to see which has the highest census self-response rate. The two highest-scoring cities will win a pizza party at a city meeting and will be honored at the North Dakota League of Cities’ annual conference in September.
Hutchings is confident census involvement in Bismarck will remain high. That’s because the 2020 census will be “easier than ever,” he said.