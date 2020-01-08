The statewide election set for June 9 of 2020 will have a new party listed on the primary portion of the ballot.
The Libertarian Party of North Dakota has collected enough signatures to be recognized as a political organization in the state. In addition to appearing on the June 2020 ballot, they will also be allowed to place the names of presidential electors on the ballot during the general election, which is set for Nov. 3, 2020.
Political organizations have three ways to qualify to place candidates on statewide ballots. Among these is to file a petition with the Secretary of State with at least 7,000 qualified North Dakota electors.
The Libertarian Party filed just such a petition in October of 2019, according to Secretary of State Al Jaeger. They had until 4 p.m. April 6.
Jaeger has reviewed the petition and verified that it includes enough qualified signatures.