North Dakota legislators said they plan to propose tax exemptions for tampons, sanitary pads, carseats and diapers. Goods sold in North Dakota are subject to a 5% sales tax, plus local taxes of up to 3%. Most food, prescription drugs, farm equipment and medical devices are considered tax exempt.
A Bismarck legislator, Rep. SuAnn Olson, said she would like to think of North Dakota as a "very family friendly" state, so cutting taxes on car seats and diapers would help parents during this time of high inflation.
"Lots of costs have gone up, and this is a way that we can help young families contain their costs," Olson said.
Senator Janne Myrdal of Edinburg, ND also leads the Pro-Life Caucus who is backing the tax exemption proposals. Myrdal noted that adult diapers are tax exempt, but baby diapers are not. She said that is a "good enough" reason for the bill to pass. North Dakota is the only state that exempts adult diapers but not baby diapers.
Fargo Rep. Gretchen Dobervich said that tampons and sanitary pads should be tax exempt just like any other medical necessity, and that taxing these items is an unfair levy on families.
Olson said that she would also support a tax exemption on female sanitary products, however Myrdal said she would likely not back this exemption proposal. In 2017, the Senate voted down a similar bill, citing that the state would lose $1.1 million in revenue during the 2017-2019 budget cycle had it been passed.
In the last three years, seven states have eliminated taxes on diapers and ten have cut taxes on feminine sanitary products. Baby diapers are tax exempt in 16 states, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The Alliance for Period Supplies states that 23 states have a tax exemption for feminine sanitary products.