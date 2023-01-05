North Dakota legislators said they plan to propose tax exemptions for tampons, sanitary pads, carseats and diapers. Goods sold in North Dakota are subject to a 5% sales tax, plus local taxes of up to 3%. Most food, prescription drugs, farm equipment and medical devices are considered tax exempt. 

A Bismarck legislator, Rep. SuAnn Olson, said she would like to think of North Dakota as a "very family friendly" state, so cutting taxes on car seats and diapers would help parents during this time of high inflation. 



