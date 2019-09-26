Legislative leaders OK tribal flags in Capitol

BISMARCK — A panel of North Dakota legislative leaders has approved the permanent display in the state Capitol of the flags of tribal nations in North Dakota.
The unanimous vote Thursday morning was a quiet formality sealing official approval of the flags’ display in the Capitol’s Memorial Hall. Three failed bills in as many legislative sessions sought the same goal.
Gov. Doug Burgum announced the flags’ display outside his office in his Jan. 3 State of the State address. The announcement was met with a standing ovation from lawmakers and others in attendance.
The flags represent the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate, Spirit Lake Nation, Standing Rock Sioux and Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Scott Davis, executive director of the North Dakota Indian Affairs Commission, appeared before the Legislative Procedure and Arrangements Committee on Thursday with the request for a stand or table to hold informational brochures for each flag.
His request required the committee’s approval, as the Legislature has authority over permanent displays in the Capitol’s Legislative Hall and Memorial Hall.
House Majority Leader Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, noted the committee had never OK’d the flags, leading the panel to vote to approve the flags and allow a temporary stand for brochures while Davis finds a compatible design for the art deco-style Memorial Hall.
“I think if you read the Native American history of this area, I think we have a proud heritage,” said Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner, R-Dickinson, who chairs the committee.
Sen. Richard Marcellais, D-Belcourt, a former Turtle Mountain tribal chairman, had brought the previous, unsuccessful bills to display the tribal flags in the state Capitol. Each failed over concerns of costs, space and the proper authority to place the flags.
Marcellais, one of at least three enrolled tribal members elected to the Legislature, welcomed the governor’s move as he was preparing another bill, which he rescinded.
Davis thanked the committee for its approval.
“Personally, I think the flags are very nice where they’re at,” he said.
Memorial Hall also includes displays of the U.S. and North Dakota flags and a bronze casting of the state’s Great Seal. The POW-MIA flag flies on the Capitol grounds after approval by the 2019 Legislature.