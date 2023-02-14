Debate among lawmakers on property tax and income tax relief continues as the legislative session progresses. It’s nothing new.
“There’s always discussion of income tax and property tax relief,” said Rep. Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson, the House majority leader, now in his fifth legislative session.
But this session, with lawmakers looking at a healthy budget surplus, there’s likely to be considerable debate over how much relief to provide – and in what form.
In the 2021-2023 biennium, over $1.2 billion has been provided by the Legislature through property tax relief programs, including funding for K-12 education.
According to lawmakers, there is confusion among constituents about property taxes and the role of the state when it comes to providing tax relief at the local level.
Property taxes are levied by cities, counties, school districts, park districts and other local entities.
“The thing about property tax is that it’s really not a state issue, it’s a local issue,” Lefor said in an interview. “If the concern is that we have high property taxes, I would urge people to go to the budget meetings and say, ‘Look, why are you raising our taxes?’”
House Speaker Dennis Johnson, R-Devils Lake, added, “Constituents still see their taxes going up even though the state has gone from about 35% participation in K-12 funding to 70%.
“We’re not supposed to really be involved at the state level with property tax,” Johnson said. “But going that route is what we’ve done.”
A proposed income tax relief plan would set a flat tax rate of 1.5% for taxpayers at higher income levels. Proponents of income tax relief, including Gov. Doug Burgum, say it will incentivize out-of-state workers to come to North Dakota in addition to eliminating income taxes for more than 50% of North Dakotans.
“We’ve looked at different scenarios of income tax relief,” Lefor said, “and I believe, because of the cash position that the state is in, we’d like to return some of those dollars back to the people.”
Legislators asked about constituent input on the tax question said they haven’t heard much from people in their districts about a preference. “I am hearing that people want some type of relief,” said Rep. Claire Cory, R-Grand Forks. “As to what that will be, it is too early to say.”
Though no official action has been taken, lawmakers expect to see a combination of property and income tax relief coming out of the session.
“My guess at this time is that there will be a component of income tax and property tax relief,” Lefor said. “We’re looking at various models [of tax relief] and I’m sure there’ll be some back and forth between the House and the Senate on what’s the best solution.”
Rep. Josh Boschee, D-Fargo, the House minority leader, said he also expects to see some sort of combination of tax relief coming out of the session. “Let’s do some short-term relief, let’s do some targeted relief, let’s work on certain populations,” Boschee said. “And then continue the conversation on what responsibilities we put on the local political subdivisions.
“We’ll have to make some decisions in the next few weeks,” Boschee said. “If we’re taking revenue off the table, we have to calculate that into our budget. We have to figure out what our revenue sources are [for tax relief] so we can forecast at least what to build our budget around.”
Those calculations are expected to come largely from the super-majority Republicans, but there could be extensive debate within the party ranks.
“As legislators, we all want to do the right thing,” Lefor said. “But the right thing in one person’s mind might be different than [what’s in] another person’s mind.”