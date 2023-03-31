BISMARCK — If passed, House Concurrent Resolution 3002 would allow North Dakotans to vote next year on whether they would like to see sports betting legalized.
The resolution, which would put the issue on the November 2024 general election ballot, was introduced by Rep. Greg Stemen, R-Fargo.
“It is important to note, passage of this resolution does not legalize sports betting,” Stemen told the House Judiciary Committee on Jan. 9. “A constitutional change is required in order to legalize sports betting, thus the rationale for a concurrent resolution to allow the people to have their say.”
HCR 3002 passed the House with a vote of 49-44, but the Senate Judiciary Committee has recommended that it not pass. A final vote by the full Senate awaits.
Patrick Gibbs, attorney for the Sports Betting Alliance, supported the resolution with written testimony submitted to the Senate committee.
“HCR 3002 does not discuss licenses or tax rates or any of the specific details this body will eventually consider with regard to sports betting,” Gibbs told the committee. “Instead, HCR 3002 simply starts the conversation by asking the people of North Dakota, ‘Should the state legislature authorize, license and regulate sports betting?’”
Opponents suggested the legislation would devalue sports and enable compulsive gambling. Mark Jorritsma, the executive director of North Dakota Family Alliance Legislative Action, voiced these concerns to the committee.
“The first issue our organization has with legalized sports betting is devaluation of sports for its own sake. In other words, fundamentally changing the meaning of American sports.”
In 2018, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a 1992 federal law that banned commercial sports betting in most states. Since then, 35 states have legalized sports betting.