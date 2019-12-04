BISMARCK -- Police have cited the teenage driver of a vehicle they say struck and killed a bicyclist on a Bismarck sidewalk last spring for manslaughter and ingestion of a controlled substance.
The name of the 17-year-old is not being released because she is a juvenile, Police Lt. Luke Gardiner said Wednesday. No details were released about the controlled substance the teen is alleged to have ingested.
Don Hruby, 76, of Bismarck, died in the April 30 crash. Police at the time said he was hit while riding a bike on the sidewalk in northeast Bismarck. Officers who responded to the scene found Hruby unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.