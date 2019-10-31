Judiciary committee approves Devils Lake attorney for federal judgeship

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee approved Thursday, Oct. 31, the nomination of Devils Lake attorney Daniel Traynor to serve as a U.S. district judge for North Dakota.
Traynor, a graduate of the University of North Dakota's law school, was nominated by President Donald Trump in August. If Traynor clears a vote of the whole Senate, he will take over for Judge Daniel Hovland, who announced last year he would enter semi-retirement.
Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, both R-N.D., have declared their support for Traynor in separate statements Thursday.
"Dan is well-qualified for this position and has shown a strong commitment to the rule of law," Hoeven said. "His nomination deserves the Senate’s support, and we will continue our efforts to ensure he is confirmed as soon as possible."
Traynor is a shareholder at the Traynor Law Firm in Devils Lake, which specializes in personal injury law, according to its website. Traynor is also a member of the State Board of Higher Education, which oversees the state's public colleges and universities.
After law school, Tranyor served as a law clerk to Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle of the North Dakota Supreme Court. Traynor has long been active in the state Republican Party and served as its chairman from 2001-2003.
If approved by the Senate, Traynor will join recently-approved Judge Peter Welte on the bench.