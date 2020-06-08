A federal judge in North Dakota has approved a process for handling mail-in ballots with questioned voter signatures, to ensure valid votes aren’t rejected in the June election that culminates Tuesday.
The plan resulted from a lawsuit challenging North Dakota’s law requiring a match between a signature on an absentee ballot and the voter’s signature on his or her ballot application.
U.S. District Chief Judge Peter Welte last Wednesday ruled that the law is likely unconstitutional because it provides no notice to a voter whose ballot is rejected due to a questioned signature.
He ordered the secretary of state's office to work with the plaintiffs on procedures for providing notice to voters in the June election whose signatures are questioned and give those voters a chance to verify their ballots. The election is being conducted entirely by mail-in ballot due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan submitted by the two sides Friday was approved the same day by Welte, who said the procedures "afford North Dakota voters the constitutional guarantee of due process."
His order said county auditors must “take reasonable steps as soon as practicable” to inform voters with identified signature mismatches. Steps include first calling them and then mailing them if contact can’t be made over the phone.
A voter has until the meeting of the vote canvassing board on the sixth day following the election to confirm the legitimacy of his or her signature.
“If the voter does not respond to the notice, and if the canvassing board determines that the signatures do not match, the ballot shall not be counted,” Welte’s order said.
Voters with rejected ballots are to be sent a written notice explaining the reason.
Grand Forks resident Maria Fallon Romo, who has multiple sclerosis, and the groups Self Advocacy Solutions ND and the League of Women Voters of North Dakota sued in May. They argued that the state’s signature-matching process for absentee ballots was error-prone, and that voters who had their ballots rejected by election officials were never informed that their vote didn’t count.
In the Nov. 18 general election, 334 out of 95,562 absentee or mail-in ballots were rejected due to signature mismatches, according to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. Fifty-one of those were in Burleigh County.
Attorneys for the state have asked Welte to dismiss the lawsuit, saying the longstanding law helps protect the integrity of elections.
Welte has not ruled on whether North Dakota’s law is constitutional, and the lawsuit will continue. His ruling last week impacts only the June election.
“In the event this matter has not been finally resolved on the merits prior to the November 3, 2020 general election, the Plaintiffs may apply for additional injunctive relief,” Welte wrote.