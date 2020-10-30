The dispute over North Dakota’s new “pore space” law made its way Thursday to a judge, who heard arguments over the legislation that pertains to matters such as saltwater disposal and carbon dioxide injection in the state’s oil fields.
The Northwest Landowners Association argued before Northeast District Judge Anthony Benson that the law is unconstitutional, while the state and an oil producer defended it.
At issue are changes surrounding industry use of landowner pore space, stemming from Senate Bill 2344, which passed the Legislature in 2019 and took effect in August of that year. Lawmakers sought to clarify issues surrounding the cavities in rock or soil that can be used to inject saltwater from oil and gas production or for enhanced oil recovery, a process that involves pumping carbon dioxide into old oil fields to extract more crude.
The landowners association has long called the law a “taking” of property rights.
“This statute is one of the greatest affronts to private property rights that I’ve ever seen,” Derrick Braaten, an attorney for the group, said during Thursday’s hearing.
The association has argued that the law prevents landowners from bringing trespass or nuisance claims against oil companies and that it deprives them of their right to compensation for the use of pore space. Landowners also are concerned that if they live adjacent to a disposal well, they can’t make a claim that saltwater has migrated into their pore space.
“The point of the law was to give oil and gas developers free use of the pore space owned by the surface estate owner,” Braaten said. “There aren’t ways to take property without just compensation.”
North Dakota Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen said the landowners would have to “overcome an extremely high burden” to succeed in their constitutional challenge.
“The burden is on the association to show that there is no set of circumstances under which the law challenged by the association would be valid,” he said.
Continental Resources intervened in the lawsuit, and in its court filings the oil company offered five examples of situations in which it believes the law is valid.
For one, it said, the landowners association did not raise arguments against every section of the legislation, “therefore, the unchallenged provisions … are constitutional.”
Braaten said the group’s lawsuit focuses on several provisions “that are at the heart of this statute and accomplish its true aim.” He said the Legislature would not have approved the rest of the law without those key parts.
He indicated that the bigger picture can get lost by getting “buried in the legal minutiae.”
“What we lose sight of is that this statute was intended to remedy a problem — a problem as viewed by the industry,” he said. “The problem the industry saw was that they didn’t realize they had to pay for pore space. They didn’t like it. So the Legislature passed a law saying they didn’t have to pay for it anymore.”
L. Poe Leggette, an attorney for Continental, said he’s aware landowners are concerned that an operator might come onto their property in certain circumstances to operate a saltwater disposal well without a contract, over their objections and without paying them.
“That can only happen if the North Dakota Industrial Commission issues a permit,” he said. “There’s a procedure for that. The operator has to apply. Affected landowners are notified. They have a right to intervene and object. Before the commission issues a permit, it has to resolve their objections one way or another.”
Braaten took issue with Continental’s characterization that such a situation would never arise, saying it’s “literally happening right now” at a farm in Mountrail County.
The parties involved in the litigation have filed a number of motions since the landowners association sued last year, and Benson said he would work through them as he prepares a ruling.