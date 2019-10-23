James River Correctional Center (JRCC) inmates contributed to the community’s flooding efforts by helping fill sandbags.
On Thursday, October 17, Stutsman County Emergency Manager, Jerry Bergquist, contacted JRCC’s Deputy Warden, Connie Hackman, to inquire if JRCC residents would assist with filling sandbags.
“There was no question if we would help. Of course we will assist the city,” said Hackman. JRCC inmates had helped the Jamestown previously with sandbagging efforts in 2009.
Sandbags are needed due to increased releases of water from Pipestem and Jamestown dams, putting areas of Jamestown at risk for flooding.
JRCC was set up inside the fence by noon Friday, Oct. 18, and residents filled and stacked 26,000 sandbags by Saturday afternoon, filling them for approximately 13 hours. A total of 135 volunteered Friday and 78 volunteered on Saturday inside the fence line.
Many JRCC staff worked alongside the residents shoveling sand. Staff supervised the movement of sand trucks, trailers, and semis in and out of the fence line.