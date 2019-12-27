Jocelyn Burdick, North Dakota’s first female US senator, dies at 97

FARGO — Jocelyn Burdick, the first woman from North Dakota to serve in the U.S. Senate — though she never ran for office — died Thursday, Dec. 26, in Fargo’s Bethany on University. She was 97.
Her husband, Sen. Quentin Burdick, died in 1992 while in the office, and his wife filled his seat for a three-month term until a special election could be held for a replacement. While initially hopeful more women would fill the Senate chambers from North Dakota, only Democrat Heidi Heitkamp has been elected since 1992.
Birch Burdick, Cass County State’s Attorney and Burdick’s son, said his mother was a woman of deep faith with a good sense of her relationship with God. That faith guided her in life, he said, and gave her a sense of principle and comfort.
While initially reluctant to fill her husband’s Senate seat, Birch Burdick said his mother eventually changed her mind when she realized she had the opportunity to cast certain votes as her husband would’ve wanted, and out of a sense of obligation to his loyal staff.
Despite losing two husbands, a child and her parents over the years, he said, she managed to appreciate whatever life had to offer.
“She still managed to get up each day and embrace it with joy,” he said.
Burdick was born Feb. 6, 1922, in Fargo. She grew up in the city, attending Fargo Central, and then went on to Principia College in Elsah, Ill., and graduated from Northwestern University in 1943. She was a radio announcer in Moorhead.
When she married Quentin Burdick in 1960, she was a widow with two children. Burdick was a widower with four kids. They had a son, Gage, born in 1961.
She filled her late husband’s Senate seat until December 1992, when Democrat Kent Conrad won a special election replacing her.
The Burdick name was already a fixture in the North Dakota Democratic-NPL Party, but it was Jocelyn who made it history when she was appointed the state’s first female U.S. senator in 1992.
For a woman who often refused to do interviews, and was unwilling to sacrifice her family’s privacy for her husband’s public life — sending her husband to Washington alone so she could remain in Fargo with their family — Burdick was often thrust into the spotlight. She addressed that issue in a 1993 “long, comfortable chat” with The Forum.
“I’ve always had the courage of my convictions,” Burdick said. “From the time I was a young woman, I’ve taken positions I thought were right. And I stuck with them.”
During Quentin’s long political career, Jocelyn’s civic and political work did not go unnoticed. She was part of the official U.S. delegation that visited Russia in 1978 and served as trustee to the newly reorganized Lake Agassiz Arts Council in 1977.
Daughter Leslie Burdick said she thinks her mother was a strong role model, and not only to her.
“There are a lot of women in North Dakota who know her,” Burdick said, adding her mother was happy and healthy into her 90s.
A Republican before she married Burdick, Jocelyn said in 1970 that any change in her political thinking was her decision, not her husband’s. Although she stepped in for him from time to time when a delay in Washington caused him to miss giving a speech, she made no attempt to interpret his policies or stands.
That changed on Sept. 16, 1992, when Burdick was sworn in, inheriting her late husband’s Senate staff of 25 and a parcel of federal projects earmarked for the state by him.
Before leaving office, she also added her name to several pieces of legislation on pay equality and women’s health.
Although she continued to speak at various events, after leaving the Senate, Burdick returned to Fargo and retired from politics.