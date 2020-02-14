More than 100 years after it first opened its doors, a historic Williston building is finally going to get new windows.
The James Memorial Library served as the city's first library, and has been a part of Williston history for more than a century.
Opened in 1911, the James served as the city's library until 1983, when the Williston Community Library was opened. The building sat mostly unused until talk of tearing in down began in the early 90s. A group of concerned citizens formed the James Memorial Preservation Society to save the historic building and develop it into a center for the visual arts. The group was successful in raising the funds necessary to save the facility, in part thanks to a donation from the North Dakota State Historical Society. As Williston's only visual arts center, the James now leases the building from the city and has assumed full financial responsibility for its maintenance and repair.
Not surprising, a building that's over 100 years old needs a lot of repairs. Since 2016, the current James board has been collecting funds for the building's most significant repair, restoration of the facility's original windows, which have become cracked, chipped and broken due to weather and exposure. Working with several contractors on an estimate, the James began raising funds for the project, which was estimated between $100,000 to $220,000, with many of those costs associated with having to find period-accurate materials to use in the restoration. The James had been struggling to fund the project, but in recent weeks the organization received two beacons of hope.
One came in the form of the Williston Community Builders, who donated $42,500 towards the project, bringing the total funds to around $70,000. That amount, Novak said, would allow the James to begin the first phase of the project. One Thursday, Feb. 13, the James board received another piece of good news. Once again, the State Historical Society had stepped in with another donation, giving the James $30,000, and putting the total amount of funds for the project at over $100,000.
"I have no words to say how thankful I am that these people and these organizations keep giving towards this project," Novak told the Williston Herald. "In the last few months, it's just been overwhelming the amount of support that we've gotten. I don't even know how to say thank you for these donations, because it's such a relief when this project has been something that we've worked towards for such a long time."
The Historical Society announced that it had awarded $400,000 in Cultural Heritage Grants to 22 eligible organizations throughout the state, including the James. The grants provide grant funding to nonprofit organizations including local museums, historical societies, and city, county, and tribal governments. Eligible projects include capital improvements, exhibits, special projects or events, education activities, and collections.
“These grants provide a rare funding source and important spark plugs that energize our county and local museums and other organizations to preserve, document, and present North Dakota’s heritage in their communities,” said Claudia Berg, director of the State Historical Society of North Dakota. “Legislative support is very much appreciated as we continue to support these community efforts statewide.”
Novak said she will begin talks within the next week with the contractor, with the hopes that work can begin sometime in the spring. Ideally, she said, she would like to continue to raise enough funds that the work could be completed in its entirety by the end of summer.