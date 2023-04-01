Emerald Ash Borer

The Emerald Ash Borer is native to Asia. It was first found in the U.S. in Detroit in 2002, likely having arrived on wooden packing material from China through Great Lakes travel.

 File photo

Emerald ash borer (EAB) continues its relentless pursuit of healthy ash trees and is getting closer after a recent confirmation in Moorhead, Minnesota. EAB has surrounded North Dakota on three sides — Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sauk Centre, Minnesota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Montana has no known infestation.

Emerald ash borer is a wood boring insect native to Asia first found in Detroit in 2002, likely on wooden packing materials from China through Great Lakes travel. It has since spread to 36 states and has killed millions of ash trees. EAB’s major mode of travel is firewood or ash nursery stock.



Tags

Load comments