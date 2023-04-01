Emerald ash borer (EAB) continues its relentless pursuit of healthy ash trees and is getting closer after a recent confirmation in Moorhead, Minnesota. EAB has surrounded North Dakota on three sides — Winnipeg, Manitoba; Sauk Centre, Minnesota; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Montana has no known infestation.
Emerald ash borer is a wood boring insect native to Asia first found in Detroit in 2002, likely on wooden packing materials from China through Great Lakes travel. It has since spread to 36 states and has killed millions of ash trees. EAB’s major mode of travel is firewood or ash nursery stock.
EAB adults are actually attractive insects — dark metallic green in color, with a coppery red or purple abdomen under the wings. They are 1/8” wide and 1/2” long.
EAB is deja vu for Dutch Elm Disease (DED) that decimated American elms in our country. Elms are classic deciduous trees that could be placed in a giant vase and whose branches reached across city streets to shake twigs. There is little wonder they were planted in most yards.
Unfortunately, we did not learn enough from an elm monoculture and planted mostly ash trees to replace them. And why not? Ash grow fast, provide an umbrella of shade, can handle anything our climate throws at them and its lumber is topnotch for woodworking and furniture.
EAB larvae tunnel under the bark to feed. The serpentine-like galleries cut off the flow of water and nutrients for the tree to survive. The ash will die after four to five years of decline.
The North Dakota Department of Agriculture estimates there are over 90 million ash trees in native and rural forests. Ash trees make up about one-third of Wahpeton’s tree inventory.
Chemical treatment can save ash trees and is an option to removal by private owners. For parks, there simply are too many ash trees though specimen trees could be considered. Treatments are not recommended until EAB is detected within 15 miles. If nothing is done, expect 100% mortality.
Wahpeton has been preparing for EAB for many years. The Forestry Committee has a response plan. If EAB is identified in Wahpeton, the response plan has four general steps: (1) Determine extent of infestation. (2) Quarantine affected area. (3) Follow a pre-determined plan of action. (4) Dispose of inflicted trees.
Campground ordinances restrict visitors from bringing their own firewood though enforcement is very challenging. Travelers should be sensitive to city destinations and purchase their firewood at local businesses.
Wahpeton Parks & Recreation has not planted ash trees since EAB’s caravan journey started across our country. EAB and DED have caused parks and cities to diversify their tree inventory. There are many deciduous trees to consider, including oak, maple, basswood, hackberry, ironwood and birch. Local citizens should consider the same tree types. Other interesting tree types include ginkgo, hawthorn, Kentucky coffee tree, Ohio buckeye, alder, mountain ash (not ash family) and catalpa. There are some elm trees resistant to DED (never 100%). Always remember right tree for the right location.
Citizens may have noticed our purple prism ‘Barney’ traps hanging from ash trees at the campgrounds, tree disposal site and other Wahpeton areas. They are scented to attract Emerald Ash Borers and we have been fortunate none have stuck.
We participate in EAB Awareness Week and wrap non-adhesive bright green tape around ash trees to show the dramatic impact of losing quality ash trees. Before street construction, ash trees completely bordered the Richland County Museum along 1st and 2nd Street.
Please be a citizen scientist and report any possible EAB to Wahpeton City Forester Jim Selken. Adults exit holes that are D-shaped. Woodpecker activity is another way EAB has been detected. A diseased tree will show decline in the upper crown, though aging ash trees have the same characteristics.
The City of Wahpeton and local citizens partnered to remove a few declining ash trees along city boulevards this past year. Matching North Dakota Forest Service grants have been helpful for ash tree removal and planting different trees.
Tongue in cheek, 30 below nights are good for something. These bitter cold temperatures kill 90% of Emerald Ash Borers. Note the key statistic – 90%, not 100%.
The Emerald Ash Borer would change Wahpeton’s urban forest, parks and Red River riparian area permanently. One-third of the city’s canopy cover would be lost, along with the many benefits of trees, including property value, wildlife homes, energy savings, rainwater collection, street preservation, shade, natural beauty and soil erosion.