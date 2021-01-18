If you want to keep up with the 2021 Legislative session, go to www.legis.nd.gov. From there, you can access information from every legislative assembly in North Dakota history. For the current session, select the 67th Regular Assembly.
This page contains information about House and Senate members, committees, bills and hearing schedules. Information is updated daily and access is free.
Biographies, committee memberships and contact information for every lawmaker is available under the House Membership and Senate Membership sections.
There are a couple ways to find bills. If you know the bill number, you can enter the number in the Send me to Bill No. search bar at the top right of the page.
You can also find bills that are sponsored by specific lawmakers. On the bottom of a lawmaker’s information page, you can find the Standing section which includes a link to a list of bills that the lawmaker sponsored.
You may find a complete list of House and Senate bills on the 67th Assembly page. These lists are organized by bill number. If you select Bill Page with Title under the Fastpath to: drop down menu, you can see a brief description of each bill.
Click on a bill number to see more details about the measure. Here, you can find a downloadable version of the bill, actions relating to the bill and testimonies.
There is a Legislative Bill Tracking System that you can log into with a state of North Dakota Login ID. You may register for a Login ID if you do not already have one.
If you are interested in submitting written or oral testimony, there is a detailed video guide on the North Dakota Legislative Branch homepage.
If you click Video at the top right of the homepage, you can also access recordings and livestreams of session meetings.
Alexandra Kautzman, NDNA intern
North Dakota Senate committee sees a packed virtual audience
More than 400 people tuned in to a Senate Human Services committee meeting Jan. 6.
Chairwoman Judy Lee, R-West Fargo, said the high viewership was surprising due to what was being talked about in the committee.
“We didn’t have fancy bills that day, they were agency bills that had to do with procedural stuff,” she said. “We had 475 [viewers] in the morning and 232 in the afternoon.”
Lee said she received positive feedback from viewers following the committee’s first meeting.
“I got some really nice comments from people who said, ‘That was great, we got to see how things work,’” she said.
Although not every participant may testify given time constraints, Lee said more of them are just interested in seeing how discussions go.
“[We will ask participants] ‘Don’t come and say the same things that someone else has already said,’” she said.
Lee said in order to save time, if someone has no new comments to offer, they may just state their name and agree or disagree with previous comments.
It might be interesting for some lawmakers who realize they are now being watched by large numbers of people, Lee said.
“People are playing for the cameras [on CSPAN]. I hope nobody starts doing that here,” she said jokingly.
Lee said there isn’t a negative to having more people watching how committees work, and she hopes more people tune in.
“We are happy that the public is that engaged,” she said. “We want to hear from people who are affected by [issues].”
Dylan Sherman, NDNA intern