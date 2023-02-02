NDNA Also at the Capitol

An amended bill that would criminalize false accusations of sexual assault or harassment has been sent to the full House after failing an initial committee vote.

House Bill 1256 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for individuals above the age of 18 to submit an accusation that has “no basis in fact or law.” The bill originally made that action a Class C felony, but the charge was reduced after a failed vote in the House Judiciary Committee prompted the bill to be amended.



Tags

Load comments