An amended bill that would criminalize false accusations of sexual assault or harassment has been sent to the full House after failing an initial committee vote.
House Bill 1256 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for individuals above the age of 18 to submit an accusation that has “no basis in fact or law.” The bill originally made that action a Class C felony, but the charge was reduced after a failed vote in the House Judiciary Committee prompted the bill to be amended.
The amended bill then received a “do pass” recommendation from the committee on a 7-5 vote.
Rep. Eric James Murphy, R-Grand Forks, introduced the bill. He said during testimony that the intent is not to limit assault allegations but to deter “less than legitimate allegations.”
“House Bill 1256 is about protecting those that are innocent of wrongdoing, but for nefarious reasons find themselves facing allegations that are life changing,” Murphy said.
During testimony, Murphy said he had reached out to numerous individuals who had been affected by false allegations. He said that none were willing to testify, either for reasons of privacy or to avoid reliving the experience.
North Dakota AFL-CIO President Landis Larson testified in opposition to the bill. He said he believes the bill would make it harder than it already is for people to report instances of harassment. The state AFL-CIO website says the organization opposes the bill because it “creates a chilling effect on victims with legitimate claims.”
Larson said he has had women talk to him about instances of harassment who didn’t want to go through the reporting process in fear of retaliation.
“The biggest problem that I have with this bill… is it's hard enough for a lot of people to report harassment or discrimination,” Larson said.