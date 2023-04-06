WASHINGTON — Senator John Hoeven recently joined Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) in introducing a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution to retain the regulatory definition of habitat within the Endangered Species Act (ESA).
By defining habitat, this CRA will provide clarity and transparency to landowners and businesses in North Dakota and throughout the West.
“This CRA is about pushing back on the overreaching Biden rule that doesn’t respect private property rights and would lead to uncertainty for landowners when it comes to whether their property may be designated as critical habitat,” Hoeven said.
“There is an important distinction between ‘habitat’ and ‘critical habitat’ for an endangered species,” said Lummis. “By scrapping the definition of habitat within the ESA, the Biden administration is causing chaos and confusion among private property owners throughout Wyoming and the West.
"Two-thirds of all endangered species are located on private lands, so private property owners need to be partners in species recovery, not the enemy. This CRA will ensure that Wyoming landowners are not unfairly targeted by the administration and that habitat designations are based on science, not on politics.”
In addition to Hoeven and Lummis, the CRA was cosponsored by Senators John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.), Katie Britt (R-Ala.), Ted Budd (R-N.C.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), John Boozman (R-Ark.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).