WASHINGTON — Senators John Hoeven (R-N.D.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.) this week introduced legislation to support the research and development of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) technologies at the nation’s UAS test sites. Specifically, the bill:

  • Extends the authorization for the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) UAS test sites for an additional five years through 2028.
  • Formally authorizes research grants through the FAA for the purpose of demonstrating or validating technology related to the integration of UAS in the national airspace system (NAS).
  • Requires a grant recipient to have a contract with an FAA UAS test site, such as the Northern Plains UAS Test Site in North Dakota.
  • Identifies key research priorities, including: detect and avoid capabilities; beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) operations; operation of multiple unmanned aircraft systems; unmanned systems traffic management; command and control; and UAS safety standards.


