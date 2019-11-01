Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., announced Friday, Nov. 1, that the U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan resolution he introduced to designate Saturday, Nov. 2, as National Bison Day.
The resolution recognizes our national mammal, the North American bison, and its ecological, cultural and historic contributions.
“A symbol of strength and dignity, the bison reflects the pioneering spirit exemplified by Americans throughout our history,” said Hoeven. “We worked to designate the bison as our national mammal and it’s fitting that we annually commemorate all that the bison means to our nation.”
“The bison is a historic symbol of our nation and an iconic mammal in North Dakota,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., a cosponsor of the resolution. “Our resolution honors the American bison for its environmental, economic and cultural significance.”
Hoeven introduced the bipartisan National Bison Legacy Act which was signed into law in 2016.
The legislation designated the bison as the United States’ national mammal and recognized its significance in American history.