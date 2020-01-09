U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer introduced a Senate resolution on Thursday to honor former U.S. Sen. Jocelyn Burdick, D-N.D., who died last month in Fargo at the age of 97.
Gov. George Sinner appointed her to the Senate seat of her husband, Quentin Burdick, who died in office in September 1992. She served for about three months until a special election in December 1992 decided the seat, which was won by Democrat Kent Conrad.
Burdick was the first woman to represent North Dakota in the U.S. Senate. Hoeven and Cramer, both Republicans, gave remarks honoring Burdick on the Senate floor.
“I knew Jocelyn and she was a fine person. She was a woman of her word, admired and appreciated. This resolution expresses our gratitude for her lifetime of public service. (Wife) Mikey and I send our condolences to her family and friends,” Hoeven said.
“Throughout her life, Jocelyn embraced her place in public life with grace, dignity, and class,” Cramer said. “She demonstrated by example how people can be principled in their beliefs; yet still be friendly, cordial, even affectionate with those of differing political views.”
Cramer uses the same desk used by Quentin and Jocelyn Burdick during their Senate tenures.
Former U.S. Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., who served from 2013 to 2019, is the first and only woman elected from North Dakota to the U.S. Senate.