Sen. John Hoeven at a recent press conference

U.S. Senator John Hoeven (R-N.D.) cosponsored bicameral legislation introduced by Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Representative Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) to protect America’s agricultural industry from improper foreign investment. The bill would bolster the U.S. agriculture industry’s role on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), the government body responsible for overseeing the foreign investment and acquisition of American companies.

“Our nation relies every single day on the food, fuel and fiber that our farmers and ranchers produce, and the ever-increasing foreign investment in our agriculture supply chain represents a real risk to America’s food security and the economic success of our agriculture producers,” said Senator Hoeven. “That’s why we’re advancing this legislation to ensure the U.S. agriculture industry has a voice in CFIUS reviews and that foreign investments and acquisitions in the agriculture sector receive proper oversight.”



