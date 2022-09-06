Purchase Access

National Suicide Prevention Week is Sept. 4-10. The Health and Human Services (HHS) Behavioral Health Division wants to remind North Dakotans about available resources that can help someone who might be struggling with a behavioral health concern and to encourage people to have authentic, caring conversations about suicide and mental health.

Recent HHS data shows that death by suicide was the second leading cause of death among North Dakotans ages 15-34 in 2020. North Dakota’s suicide rate has increased more than any other state from 1999 to 2020 according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



