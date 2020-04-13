The Public Service Commission is holding two hearings on proposed projects this week, one Tuesday for a natural gas pipeline in Mountrail and Williams counties and another Friday for a wind farm in Burke County.
Liberty Midstream Solutions is proposing a 4.7-mile steel transport to carry 80 million cubic feet per day of residue gas, meaning processed gas that's used in home heating or electricity generation.
The line would carry gas from Liberty's County Line gas plant to Alliance Pipeline’s Tioga Lateral pipeline, and ultimately to consumers in the Chicago area, according to an application the company filed with the PSC. The pipe would span 8 inches in diameter. The project, known as the Alliance Sales Line, is projected to cost $4.6 million and cross entirely private land.
The hearing is slated for 9 a.m. Tuesday at Neset Consulting Service, 6844 State Highway 40, in Tioga.
The PSC encourages members of the public to provide any comments in writing or by phone, in light of public health recommendations to minimize public gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic.
Written comments will be accepted up to five days after the hearing and can be submitted to ndpsc@nd.gov or mailed to 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, N.D. 58505. The public can listen to the hearing by phone and participate during the public comment section by calling 1-888-585-9008 and entering room code 259-316-322. Press *9 to request to speak. A recording of the hearing will be available the next day on the PSC website.
The hearing for NextEra Energy Resources’ proposed Northern Divide Wind Energy Center will take place virtually on Friday, given that Gov. Doug Burgum has suspended the requirement that the PSC hold hearings in the county of the project during the coronavirus pandemic.
The project comes after the PSC rejected a permit for an earlier proposal by NextEra last year over wildlife and other environmental concerns. The company has now modified the project to address those issues.
The proposed wind farm would have a 200-megawatt capacity and up to 76 turbines. NextEra also is seeking to build a 41-mile, 345-kilovolt transmission line from the wind farm to Basin Electric Power Cooperative’s Tande Substation in Mountrail County.
The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday. It can be viewed online at https://psc.nd.gov/public/meetings/live.php or observed by phone at 1-888-585-9008, room code 259-316-322. People who want to testify can submit written comments April 17-27 to ndpsc@nd.gov or by mail to Public Service Commission, 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 408, Bismarck, N.D. 58505.
People who wish to testify by phone can call 701-328-4081 to be placed on a list. After NextEra finishes its testimony, the PSC will call those who sign up so that they can deliver their remarks.