Our bill to lower the percentage of yes votes needed to approve a school bond from 60% to 55% had its hearing this week. We had testimony of support from NDCEL, School Boards Association, and school leaders from the state. I want to thank the local school board members and administrators for their great support and testimony. Unfortunately, it came out of Finance and Tax committee with a 10-2 Do Not pass recommendation. It is on the house calendar for a full house vote which should occur in the next couple of days.
HB 1167, which passed the House, directs legislative management to conduct a study which will look at the benefits conferred to property tax payers in relation to the amount of property taxes paid.
Although this bill has no direct impact on property taxes, the study that will be conducted may help make our property tax system more efficient. Specifically, the study may help find ways to ensure that the state spends our property taxes on costs and projects which are most beneficial to the taxpayers. Our goal is to always make sure the taxpayers of North Dakota are benefitting from the taxes they pay. This study helps us reach this goal.
HB 1175 was Introduced in the House. This bill seeks to protect in-state businesses from liability for COVID related incidents, so long as the business was following proper COVID-19 protocols. This bill ensures that in-state business are not hit harder by lawsuits and other legal consequences as a result of the pandemic.
Protecting small businesses continues to be a top priority for the Republican caucus during this assembly, and this bills furthers that priority.This bill also continues to keep North Dakota among the most business friendly states in the country.
HB 1452 Introduced in House Energy and Natural Resources. Will help establishes North Dakota as a world leader in the production of clean, sustainable energy and diversifies and grows the state’s economy. The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority will be modeled after other authorities under the North Dakota Industrial Commission (NDIC). The authority’s 15 members will establish and develop a Clean Sustainable Energy Program,
This bill gives North Dakota the opportunity to establish that criteria in a workable manner for our energy industry and highlight the state’s ability to successfully operate an ‘all of the above’ clean energy strategy
The Clean Sustainable Energy Authority will ensure that research and development of 21st Century technologies will be used to advance low emissions and maintain minimal footprint energy production in North Dakota
The state, acting as partners with private entities, will fund research and large demonstration projects to bring new and emerging technologies into commercial use.
This new authority will help us ensure that North Dakota is a leading producer of energy from these oil, gas and coal resources as we remain responsible stewards of our landscape.