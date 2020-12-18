Roger Gunlikson, of Zahl, was honored with the Water Wheel Award by the North Dakota Water Users Association and North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association during the 57th annual Joint North Dakota Water Convention and Irrigation Workshop. The ceremony was held virtually on Dec. 10 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Water Wheel Award is presented to those who have shown dedication and professionalism while protecting, developing, and promoting the state’s water resources.
Gunlikson has served on the Williams County Water Resource District’s board for 24 years. He currently is chairman of the board and has served as vice chairman.
“Roger has helped guide the Williams County Water Resource District through periods of change while working with several agencies to make sure the natural resources of northwest North Dakota, are managed and protected,” said Lance Gaebe, executive vice president of the North Dakota Water Users Association. “He has also contributed his time and talent to promote irrigation and water management statewide. We are proud to present the Water Wheel Award to Roger.”
Gunlikson and the Williams County board worked with the Army Corps of Engineers, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department and local sportsmen and fishing groups to develop new camping facilities and boat ramps. He supported new irrigation research for high-value crops and worked with the county, consulting engineers and others on a joint powers agreement for approval process for stormwater management plans and subdivision rules and regulations. Many of these efforts continue today.
Gunlikson has served on the Williston Research Extension Center Advisory board, chairman of the North Dakota Water Resource Districts Association, president of the North Dakota Irrigation Association, served on the executive committee of the North Dakota Water Users Association and as a member of the North Dakota Water Coalition.