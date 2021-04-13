A group that includes multiple Williston residents is hoping to make it a bit more difficult to amend the state constitution.
The group submitted a petition to North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger on Tuesday, April 13, to collect signatures to put a measure on the ballot to require constitutional amendments to address only one issue and require 60% of voters to approve it before it’s adopted.
Michael Haugen told the Williston Herald that the proposal came about after long discussions. Haugen, who served as the Adjutant General of the North Dakota National Guard until his retirement in 2006, is the chairman of the sponsoring committee.
“There’s been a lot of background talk about how easy it is to change our constitution and how many people have tried over the last 10, 12 years with initated measures,” Haugen said.
In the case of Marsy’s Law, which added rights of victims of crimes to the constitution, the new text is nearly as long as the entire text covering the state’s executive branch.
The issue isn’t whether the proposals are worthwhile, Haugen said, it’s whether they belong in the constituion, which is supposed to be the guiding principles of government.
“Some should be in statutes instead,” he said.
Starting early this year, Haugen and several other people started talking about what the problem actually was and what could be done about it.
“We think we’ve isolated the problem, and the problem is too many issues in an initiated measure,” he said.
The fact it only takes a simple majority to change the state constitution is also wrong, Haugen said. He compared it to changes to the U.S. Constitution, which requires passage by two-thirds of both houses of congress and approval by three-fourths of the states.
“We just don’t have that rigor on the North Dakota constiutution and we think it should be there,” Haugen said.
The group plans to start collecting signatures as soon as the petition is returned by the Secretary of State’s Office, but how many they’ll need isn’t clear just yet. Based on the last census, people needed to collect about 27,000 signatures.
“With the new census we believe that’s going rise to 32,000,” Haugen said. “That’s just a guess, but we won’t know that until we’re actually told certified census (results).”
He’s optimistic about the prospects for the measure. The original goal was to find 25 people to be a part of the sponsoring committee, and they were able to find 41.
And the committee has people from all over the state, including Williston, Watford City, Tioga and Stanley. That was intentional — the plan was to make sure the committee reflects the makeup of the state.
“They all said, ‘Yeah, I want to be on that!” Haugen said.
He sees that enthusiasm as a good sign about the popularity of the measure.
The Secretary of State’s Office has to act on the petition no sooner than five business days after it was submitted and no later than seven days after it was submitted.