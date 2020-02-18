Fargo businessman has found a home for a mural of Swedish teenage climate change activist Greta Thunberg that caused days of turmoil in Bismarck, and he hopes to have it displayed in time for next month’s Fargo Film Festival.
The festival is featuring a screening of the documentary "Balkowitsch," about the Bismarck artist who created the mural and had planned to display it on the side of a downtown Bismarck bakery before it sparked threats of boycotts and talk of possible vandalism against the business.
Balkowitsch uses a photography method known as “wet plate collodion," which dates more than 150 years and involves wetting glass with various chemicals before inserting the plate into a camera and then developing the photo. His art is displayed in places ranging from the Smithsonian Institution to the Swedish History Museum to the Library of Congress, where his original photo of Thunberg is housed.
The image, titled "Standing for Us All," is one he preserved when she visited the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation in October to promote her anti-fossil fuel message. The mural, like her visit, didn’t play well in Bismarck, a conservative city near the state’s western coal country and prolific Bakken oil patch.
When Fargo insurance company risk manager Mike Williams heard of the uproar in Bismarck last week, he messaged Balkowitsch on Facebook and told him he was willing to try to find a home for the mural in Fargo. Williams, a former city commissioner and deputy mayor, said he is concerned about climate change but that a desire to boost public art in Fargo drove his decision.
The mural will be displayed on the backside of Front Street Taproom in downtown Fargo, on a brick facade in what’s known as SoMa Alley, south of Main Avenue.
“We’ve hosted events (at the business), and they already have some art there,” Williams said Tuesday.
Front Street Taproom in a statement on Facebook said “We believe in quality beer, great music and the power of community. We also believe that our planet deserves to be healthy, and that young climate activists are worthy of support. We're grateful for the opportunity to give this piece of art a home.”
Williams and his wife, Susan, put up the $1,300 for the mural and are accepting donations to help cover the cost.
“There’s plenty of support here for grassroots fundraising,” he said. “I didn’t even really ask people. People just started asking ‘Can we help?’ We’re already over halfway there.”
Balkowitsch issued a statement thanking Fargo for giving his artwork “a safe haven.”
“We must stand up for each other, we must look to each other for support and kindness,” he said. “I am not from Fargo but the fact that this work is being embraced means the world to me at this time."
In Bismarck, the mural plans drew hundreds of comments on social media, most of them negative, prompting Balkowitsch and the owners of Brick Oven Bakery to withdraw the application for city permission to display it. One of Balkowitsch’s two existing downtown murals was egged the next day. Police are investigating; Officer Lynn Wanner on Tuesday said there were no updates.
Balkowitsch said on social media that the experience “has been one of the most painful things I have ever gone through.”
Williams said he has not received any negative feedback in Fargo, and he’s not worried about potential vandalism.
“We’re doing more art on utility boxes and benches” in the city, he said. “Once in a while someone will deface it. You just clean it up.”
He hopes to have the mural displayed in time for the Fargo Film Festival March 17-21. The screening of “Balkowitsch” is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, at the Fargo Theatre. The film received honorable mention in the festival’s documentary feature category and won the festival’s Prairie Spirit Award.
Balkowitsch and directors Chelsy Ciavarella and Gregory DeSaye are to appear on stage for a question-and-answer session following the screening.
“We’re hoping we can coordinate, so we can celebrate both pieces,” Williams said.