FARGO – The Red Nose Day Fund has once again made a strong commitment to the fight to end childhood hunger with a $10,000 donation to the Great Plains Food Bank.
Long-time donors to the state’s only food bank, the Red Nose Day Fund gift is enough to provide 30,000 meals and will benefit the Great Plains Food Bank School Pantry Program, which places a food pantry directly inside area schools allowing students in need additional access to healthy food options.
“Red Nose Day continues to be loyal supporters of the Great Plains Food Bank and their gift to benefit our School Pantry Program will help us to provide needed nutrition for children in need,” Great Plains Food Bank President Melissa Sobolik said. “We are committed to doing all that we can to feed children throughout North Dakota and western Minnesota and this gift will play a large role in that work. We thank the Red Nose Day for their continued support of the Great Plains Food Bank.”
One of the fastest growing programs of the Great Plains Food Bank, the School Pantry Program doubled in size during 2019 and now operates a total of 24 pantries in schools located throughout the state.
According to its website, the Red Nose Day Fund has raised $200 million to help end childhood poverty and impacted nearly 25 million children throughout the U.S. and around the world.
About the Great Plains Food Bank Now it its 36th year, the Great Plains Food Bank serves as North Dakota’s only food bank. Its partner network includes 213 food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens, and other charitable feeding programs operating in 99 communities across N.D. and Clay County, Minn. Since 1983, the Great Plains Food Bank, through its partners and programs, have distributed more than 175 million meals to children, seniors, and families in need. The Great Plains Food Bank is a member of Feeding America, the nation’s food bank network and was named the Not-for-Profit of the Year for 2018 by the Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce.