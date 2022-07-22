Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Due to high food prices, high gas prices and historically low amounts of food currently being donated, the Great Plains Food Bank is forecasting it will have 1 million fewer pounds of food to distribute to those in need during the current fiscal year, which equates to over 800,000 fewer meals. The shortfall comes at a time when hunger impacts one in six individuals in the state of North Dakota.

With the widespread effect of inflation on the Great Plains Food Bank, its food and financial donors and especially clients, the organization is being faced with its biggest challenge since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tags

Load comments