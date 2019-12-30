U.S. Census Bureau estimates show North Dakota’s population reached a new all-time high of 762,062 residents as of July 1, an increase of 3,982 from last year’s revised estimate of 758,080.
In a news release Gov. Doug Burgum celebrated the announcement.
“We are excited to see that a record number of people are experiencing North Dakota’s exceptional quality of life," he said. "Our population growth reflects the abundant opportunities in North Dakota and the strong potential for future economic expansion. Ensuring that we have a complete count for Census 2020 is vital to our focused efforts to create healthy, vibrant communities that will attract and retain a 21st century workforce to fill the thousands of open jobs in our state.”
North Dakota’s estimated 2018 population was revised down to 758,080 residents from 760,077.
With the estimate released Monday, Dec. 30, North Dakota retains its status as the 47th most populous state, just ahead of Alaska and behind South Dakota.
Since the last decennial census, North Dakota has been among the nation’s fastest-growing states, estimated to have grown by more than 13% since 2010. Only five states – Colorado, Florida, Texas, Utah and Arizona – are estimated to have grown by a higher percentage since 2010.