Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday sketched out a two-year budget blueprint emphasizing workforce recruitment and retention and North Dakota's healthy financial outlook.

His budget address to the Legislature outlined his proposed $18.4 billion proposal, which includes a $5.86 billion general fund, the state's main operating fund. That would be an overall record budget but includes federal funding and comes amid recent inflation. The 2021-23 budget is $17.8 billion with a $5 billion general fund, including federal coronavirus aid.



