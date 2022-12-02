Gov. signs gambling compact

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum poses for a photo Friday at United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck with the chairs of the five tribal nations with whom North Dakota shares geography. They are, from left, Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians Chairman Jamie Azure; Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Chairman Delbert Hopkins Jr.; Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairwoman Janet Alkire; Spirit Lake Nation Chairman Doug Yankton; and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation Chairman Mark Fox.

Gov. Doug Burgum announced Friday that he has signed agreements with North Dakota’s American Indian tribes that lowers the legal gambling age from 21 to 19 at tribal-owned casinos and allows gamblers on reservations to use credit or debit cards to place bets.

The tribal-state agreements known as compacts also allow online sports betting using mobile devices within reservation boundaries but not outside of them.



