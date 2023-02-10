Giving hearts

It was another successful Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour fundraising event benefitting more than 560 charities throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Charities raised a preliminary figure of $26.1M from nearly 42,000 donors.

Unaudited figures indicate that more than 90,000 total donations were made. Giving Hearts Day charities have now raised more than $164 million since the event’s inception in 2008. Official giving statistics and details will be released after all data is verified.



