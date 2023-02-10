It was another successful Giving Hearts Day, a 24-hour fundraising event benefitting more than 560 charities throughout North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. Charities raised a preliminary figure of $26.1M from nearly 42,000 donors.
Unaudited figures indicate that more than 90,000 total donations were made. Giving Hearts Day charities have now raised more than $164 million since the event’s inception in 2008. Official giving statistics and details will be released after all data is verified.
Donors also had the opportunity to pledge to volunteer or give goods. 1,717 people made a pledge to volunteer and 101 people pledged to donate goods to charities. New this year, people dropped off thousands of pounds of food at several regional businesses and local food pantries statewide.
Unique this year was a $100,000 gift donated by Gate City Bank to CCRI, in celebration of the bank’s 100th year in business. A $10,000 prize was awarded to Landon’s Light as the winner of Bell Bank’s Social Challenge. Two $25,000 gifts, donated by DMF and Gate City Bank, were also awarded to Furniture Mission of the Red River Valley and the Minot Area Men’s Winter Refuge.
Also new this year was the first-ever Pin Your District initiative. North Dakota legislators were challenged to give, share on social media, and pin their district on the official map housed at the North Dakota State Capitol building. All 47 districts in the state were pinned with red hearts.
Mayors from across the GHD region were invited to participate in the first-ever GHD Mayors Challenge. The following mayors participated: Tim Mahoney (Fargo), Mike Schmitz (Bismarck), Howard Klug (Williston), Bernie Dardis (West Fargo), Shelly Carlson (Moorhead), Lacy Hinkle (Cavalier), Kory Peterson (Horace), Chad Olson (Dilworth), Tim Helbling (Mandan), and Matt Brenk (Detroit Lakes).
Giving Hearts Day is hosted by Dakota Medical Foundation, Impact Foundation, and the Alex Stern Family Foundation.