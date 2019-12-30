BISMARCK — Obtaining a pilot’s license involves passing a series of exams and spending considerable time flying, which can add up to as much as $10,000.
The price tag isn’t small, but Joshua Simmers points out that neither are boats or pickups or other big-ticket items people save up to purchase.
Simmers, a board member of the North Dakota Pilots Association, wants more North Dakota residents to know that learning to fly “is, for a lot of people, doable.”
“I wish I could portray to our community that this is accessible and fun,” he said.
Three new scholarships from the pilots association can help make obtaining a pilot’s license more affordable. Each, for $4,000, will essentially cut the cost in half.
The money stems from the Mandan Props and Hops fundraiser, which draws aviation enthusiasts to the Mandan Aero Center each year. The event was held for the third time this year in October.
Simmers’ brother Jon, who is CEO of the Bismarck Aero Center, said money from “the first two years’ events went to folks close to the aviation community that were having some significant health issues. It was a way for the local community and the airport to rally around those folks.”
This year, organizers weren’t aware of anyone with pressing health care needs, so they donated the money to the pilots association to expand its scholarship program to help offset costs for aspiring pilots. The scholarships are intended for people who want to learn to fly at the Mandan or Bismarck airports, and applications will be accepted online at www.pilotsnd.com/scholarship/ through Jan. 31.
People become pilots for all sorts of reasons — for a hobby, but also for careers working for airlines, flying medical patients, doing Game and Fish enforcement and transporting business people, to name a few.
More pilots are needed, not just in North Dakota, but nationally as the aviation industry experiences a workforce shortage.
“Airlines are able to pay the most money,” said Mike McHugh, aviation education coordinator for the North Dakota Aeronautics Commission. “They’re hiring away all these pilots that have experience in various other fields.”
There are 3,600 pilots in North Dakota, he said.
The industry also has a shortage of aircraft mechanics.
“If we don’t do anything about this problem, it will eventually cause aircraft to be grounded, either because you don’t have a pilot to fly it or you don’t have a well-maintained aircraft,” McHugh said.
Joshua Simmers suggests people interested in learning to fly inquire about taking an orientation flight.
“It gets you up in the air for a short flight to taste it and see if you enjoy it,” he said.
Jon Simmers added that aspiring pilots should consider getting involved at their local airport, either through working a part-time job, volunteering at events like Props and Hops or joining a local aviation group.
“There’s tons of people out here who would love to embrace someone interested in making an aviation lifestyle choice or even an aviation career,” he said.