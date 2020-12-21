The North Dakota State Library recently transitioned its digital collection from RBdigital to OverDrive as a member of the North Dakota Digital Library Consortium. North Dakota residents with State Library cards can now browse, borrow, and read a greater selection of ebooks and audiobooks through the Libby reading app for free.
“The State Library is looking forward to partnering with the Library2Go consortium and OverDrive,” says State Librarian Mary Soucie. “We believe this is the best solution to provide a wide variety of ebooks in multiple formats as well as e-magazines to North Dakota citizens. Having one collection instead of two will make access easier for patrons.”
The Libby app is compatible with all major computers and devices, including iPhone, iPad, Android phones and tablets, and Chromebook. All titles will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, so there are no late fees or fines. Items can be downloaded for offline use.
To get started enjoying ebooks, audiobooks, and more, visit https://ndlibrary2go.overdrive.com or download the Libby app.
Need a State Library card? Fill out the online card application at library.nd.gov/librarycard.html, and a library card will be sent to you through the mail.