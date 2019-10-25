Foundation head tapped as library fundraising director

MEDORA — The president of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation will lead fundraising efforts for the proposed Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library. Randy Hatzenbuhler will head efforts to raise $100 million to unlock a $50 million public endowment that was approved in 2019 by the state Legislature.
Although a tall task lies ahead for the Mandan native, library CEO Ed O’Keefe called Hatzenbuhler the foundation’s “most valuable player” and said he’s thrilled to add the veteran fundraiser’s touch to the project.
“I have much to learn from Randy and look forward to working with him as my partner in this audacious capital campaign,” O’Keefe said in a news release. For more than 20 years, Hatzenbuhler has served as president of the foundation that promotes tourism in Medora.
which lies on the edge of the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the North Dakota Badlands. Hatzenbuhler will still remain in charge of the foundation.
The new director said the two organizations can capitalize on a combination of national appeal and local connections, and former Gov. Ed Schafer, who chairs the foundation, said the collaboration will be “good news” for North Dakotans.
O’Keefe told Forum News Service he hopes to raise the money necessary to begin designing and building the library by the end of 2020 and open the library to the public by at least summer 2024. A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum previously said there had been “verbal commitments” for more than half of the $100 million, but O’Keefe told Forum News Service on Thursday, Oct. 24, that the board needed to collect on these commitments and add more donors.
O’Keefe also said further fundraising efforts will focus on small contributions made online.
“It’s wonderful to have significant benefactors. It’s better to have hundreds, if not thousands, of individual contributors,” O’Keefe said. “We need this to be a campaign that North Dakotans believe in from the ground up, not the top down.”