Fort Union Trading Post NHS will close to the public Monday, June 18th through Tuesday July 19th for completion of our roads rehabilitation project. During the closure, the parking lots and entrance roads will be resurfaced and repainted. This long-needed maintenance project will make the site more accessible with van access spaces and improve parking overall with clearly-defined parking lines.
While Fort Union is closed, the park will accommodate visitors via a temporary visitor center at the Missouri-Yellowstone Confluence Interpretive Center (MYCIC). This temporary visitor center will have the park passport stamps, information brochures, a touch table of artifacts, a “Trade House” exhibit and park staff will be available for information and questions. Hours for the temporary Visitor Center at the MYCIC are 9:00 – 6:00 Central Time daily. The MYCIC is located at 15349 39th Lane Northwest, Williston, ND 58801, approximately two miles east of Fort Union. More information on the MYCIC can be found here: history.nd.gov/historicsites/mycic. While there, visitors are encouraged to visit nearby Fort Buford State Historic Site.
For more information about Fort Union Trading Post National Historic Site, please visit our website at www.nps.gov/fous. The park is also on Facebook and Instagram.